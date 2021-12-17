ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ unveils teaser trailer for ‘Severance,’ from director and executive producer Ben Stiller

Macdaily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer and a premiere date for its highly anticipated new drama series “Severance,” from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”), and creator Dan Erickson, which will launch globally on Apple TV+ with...

macdailynews.com

culturedvultures.com

12 Best New TV Shows Of 2021

Streaming giants and cable television churned out a new hit show each month of 2021, ensnaring audiences in wonderful fandoms and online discussions. Loki, Midnight Mass, Star Wars: Visions, The Underground Railroad, and The White Lotus — to name only a few — attracted viewers of every demographic around the globe. People find solace in escapism. More than ever, they want to get away from the devastating news filling up their brains and commune with others, sharing moments of joy they receive through partaking in fiction and fandom.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Severance. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Adam Scott. The preview shows Scott's character, Mark, and his co-workers undergo a procedure where their memories are surgically divided between their personal and professional lives.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ 'The Afterparty' gets full trailer and January 28 debut date

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Two months after teasing the show, Apple has released a full trailer for Tiffany Hadish's "The Afterparty," debuting on January 28.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Thriller Returns With New Episodes In January

Did you know that Apple TV+ has shows other than “Ted Lasso?” Seriously. There are tons of shows on there now! And there’s even a psychological thriller series, “Servant,” if “Ted Lasso” is a bit too nice for your liking. Kidding aside, “Servant” is one of many quality series on Apple TV+, and it’s one of the rare ones to already have a Season 3 that is about to premiere.
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ offers behind-the-scenes look at the making of ‘Finch,’ starring Tom Hanks

Apple has shared a video which provides viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Apple TV+ film “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks was produced. In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Apple TV+ Releases Full Trailer for Lord And Miller Murder-Mystery Comedy Series, ‘The After Party’

After a summer announcement last year, Apple TV has released the first full trailer for its new series, The After Party. From the minds of Phil Lord (Spider-Man 2: Across the Universe, The Lego Movie) and Christopher Miller (22 Jump Street, The Mitchells vs. the Machines), the show is a genre-bending comedy that delves into a celebrity’s murder at a party being held during a high school reunion. Check the trailer out below.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ releases teaser for 'Severance,' coming on Feb. 18

Apple TV+ has released an official teaser trailer for upcoming sci-fi drama "Severance," which is slated to debut on Feb. 18, 2022. The series follows Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott. Mark is an employee at the ominous corporation Lumon Industries who volunteers for a new company initiative that surgically separates work memories from personal life.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star. More...
TV SERIES
MovieMaker

Ben Cleary Had an Obsessive Thought. It Became Apple TV’s Swan Song

The idea for Ben Cleary’s directorial debut — the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali — began as an obsessive thought. Ali plays Cameron, a husband and father who finds out he has a terminal disease and must decide whether to participate in a groundbreaking new procedure that could transfer all of his memories to a genetically identical duplicate of himself in order to prevent his family from having to lose him. Ali also plays the duplicate, nicknamed Jack.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Gets Animated In New Holiday Short From Apple TV+

The cast of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso is getting animated in a new holiday short The Missing Christmas Mustache, available to stream now above. But don’t expect the short to pick up after the events of the Season 2 finale, it’s a standalone special following Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his friends as he searches for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season.
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

First trailer of Halo TV series on Paramount+ unveiled at the Game Awards

The debut teaser for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream. Today, the First Look Trailer for the series was unveiled during the 2021 Video Game Awards Livestream. The trailer gives the fans the best view of the series yet, and the first good look of what Master Chief will look like in the show.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

New Apple TV+ 'Servant' trailer offers longer look at third season's events

Apple has released a new trailer for the third season of the Apple TV+ show "Servant," previewing the M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller ahead of its January 21 release. Published to YouTube on Monday, the trailer offers glimpses of what to expect from the third season, which tells the story...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Apple TV+ Teases “Suspicion,” “Severance”

Apple TV+ has set a February 4th 2022 streaming date for the Uma Thurman-led eight-episode thriller series “Suspicion”. The series launches with the first two episodes premiering followed by a new episode weekly every Friday. The “Kill Bill” star plays a prominent American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped...
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

New Apple TV+ 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' teaser lands before theatrical release

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released a new teaser for itsApple TV+ adaptation of "The Tragedy of Macbeth," with the video hinting at the dark tone of the film before its theatrical release.
MOVIES

