No, Ryan Reynolds isn’t playing Ben Affleck in a biopic of Bens life, although we all know that would be hilarious! Ryan Reynolds visited a pizza parlor in New York City and the owner asked if he was Ben Affleck. Instead of Ryan telling him he wasn’t, he rolled with it. He said he was. Then was asked how J Lo was doing! Now this isn’t just a one time thing. Ryan has been going there for years and the owner has always thought he was Ben Affleck. We wonder how long he can get away with it before the pizza shop owner finds out? We have more on this story in today’s Entertainment News!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO