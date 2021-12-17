ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Same Day Delivery for Your Dog from DoorDash

By Angela Vuckovic
petguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFido is longingly eyeing their empty food bowl, but you don’t have time to run out to the store and get them food? No problem – with real, fresh food ready to serve from FreshPet bought with PetSmart’s same-day delivery powered by DoorDash, your canine will dine like a royal in...

www.petguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best dog food delivery for 2021

If you're on the hunt for the best dog food delivery services to keep your pup happy and healthy, your options are as plentiful as ever. Just like dogs, dog food subscriptions come in all shapes and sizes, and many can be tailored for exactly the sort of kibble you seek for your four-legged companion. Fresh dog food has become quite popular and while some folks choose to whip up batches of dog chow at home, there are services that send preportioned servings of fresh pet food made with human-grade ingredients -- so you can spend more time playing fetch and less time fetching Fido's next meal.
PETS
SPY

Keep Your Pooch Comfortable and Safe With a Secure Dog Harness

When it comes to keeping your pets safe, it can be difficult to know what products to use. Even dogs, who are good communicators, can’t always tell their owners when something is wrong. One easy way to keep your dog comfortable and safe is by swapping a traditional collar and leash for a harness. That’s one less grievance Fido has to communicate with barks and tail wags. Traditional collars and leashes are fine for dogs who never pull or stray, but that’s not most dogs. A harness removes the pressure from a dog’s throat, which can lead to serious injury for...
PETS
FIRST For Women

Doing This With Your Dog Every Day Helps Relieve Stress

The more time I spend with my dog, the more I notice I’m slightly less stressed. Sure, it’s not like hanging out with my pup actually solves any real-life problems. Still, something about seeing how happy he gets when we go for a walk leaves me feeling more serene. And according to a new study, I’m not just imagining it — walking your dog is a proven stress relief method!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Fresh Food#Fido#Freshpet#Petsmart
grocerydive.com

Meijer, Hy-Vee expand alcohol delivery through DoorDash

Hy-Vee and Meijer have started offering alcohol delivery in select states through DoorDash, according to an emailed press release last week. On DoorDash, customers in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio can now order through Meijer’s standalone beer, wine and spirits store, while shoppers in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska can order alcohol from Hy-Vee’s grocery locations.
FOOD & DRINKS
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
chainstoreage.com

Pacsun introduces same-day delivery in time for holidays

Pacsun is joining the ranks of retailers offering same-day delivery. The teen apparel retailer is teaming up with delivery orchestration provider Delivery Solutions to launch same-day delivery in 40 stores across 10 major U.S. markets, providing customers with access to same-day delivery providers like Uber and DoorDash. The Delivery Solutions platform manages the same-day delivery process, from pre-order to post-purchase, for Pacsun online shoppers.
RETAIL
petguide.com

Best Paw Balm

Paw balm can help prevent damage to your pet’s paws, but also heals and softens already dry and cracked paws. Read on to learn which are the best paw balm and paw wax products on the market!. Your dog’s paws are always exposed to wind, cold, hot, road salt,...
PET SERVICES
petguide.com

How to Tell If Your Cat Is at a Healthy Weight

In order to live a long, healthy life, cats need to fall within a certain weight range that varies on height, age, and body size. Helping your cat maintain a healthy weight is important, and you should keep track of your pet’s weight as she ages. You can use...
WEIGHT LOSS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy