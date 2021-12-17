Big East Men's Basketball 2021-22: favorites, sleepers and players to watch

Big East play has yet to begin but there’s already a lot to discuss—with the highs and lows of the non-conference portion of the schedule being the main reason why. Some teams are overachieving. Some are underperforming. And others are functioning about as we’d expect.

The transition into conference play feels like it’s arriving at the perfect time as get a feel for who these teams are. Let’s dig into all things Big East basketball to see which teams could be a surprise, who the most interesting players are to watch and whether any teams could dethrone Villanova conference champion.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook

Players to Watch

(Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Whether it’s Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullen, Ray Allen, Doug McDermott or any other special talent, the Big East conference is responsible for producing some of college basketball’s biggest names and greatest players. The iconic basketball conference is still one of the best in all of college basketball and has another set of players you should get familiar with.

Justin Moore (guard) – Villanova Wildcats

Villanova hasn’t earned the signature wins during non-conference play that we thought it would, but that’s not because of Justin Moore. The junior guard is doing a little of everything for Jay Wright. He’s second on the team in scoring (15.6), assists (2.9) and third in rebounding (5.5). There’s an argument to be made that Moore is as important to the Wildcats’ success as his backcourt mate Collin Gilespie, which says a lot about his versatility as a player. He’ll be in Big East Player of the Year consideration come March.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (center) – Creighton Bluejays

In his sophomore season with the Bluejays, 7’1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner is changing Creighton’s DNA. The regularly high-scoring Jays are beating teams with defense, anchored by Kalkbreener’s interior protection. He’s tallied five blocks on three separate occasions and is altering a high percentage of shots at the rim. Oh yeah, and Kalkbrenner is more than doubling his points from a season ago (5.9 to 12.7 ppg).

He could very well be a DPOY candidate by the season’s end. Keep an eye on Tipico‘s odds.

Adama Sanogo (center) – UConn Huskies

Another Big East big man making a drastic jump from Year 1 to 2 is Adama Sanogo. Sanogo is up from 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds as a freshman to 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds during his sophomore season. Those stats honestly don’t paint the picture of how capable Sanogo is at times. He put up 30 against a nationally-ranked Auburn squad and has two other games with 20 points scored. However, Sanogo is dealing with an abdominal injury that’s keeping him out for the time being. Hopefully, he can get back sooner rather than later.

Kaiden Rice (guard/forward) – Georgetown Hoyas

One of the more fun additions to the Big East conference is Kaiden Rice, a senior wing who spent four seasons at The Citadel. Through non-conference, Rice leads all Big East players in three-point makes (39) and ranks fifth in three-point percentage (43.3). Rice’s ability to get hot and dominate from deep gives the Hoyas some additional watch-ability. If it can translate to wins, don’t be surprised to see Kaiden Rice get some Newcomer of the Year love.

Sleeper Teams

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

UConn Huskies (+380)

It feels weird to ever consider UConn an underdog. Yet, the Huskies have a little bit of that feel. Villanova is the overwhelming favorite to. win the conference and Seton Hall is off to an amazing start with big wins over Texas and Michigan. Despite the Huskies’ top-20 ranking, they’re a bit under wraps. Along with Dan Hurley’s coaching, I trust that a healthy Adama Sanogo and RJ Cole could help UConn contend for a Big East championship.

Creighton Bluejays (+3000)

If you’re into longshot bets, here’s the one for you. Creighton, without its entire starting five from last season’s Sweet 16 team, is off to an 8-3 start. The Bluejays have a top-25 win over BYU and two of their three losses have come to currently-ranked teams. They’re young and feel more like a Big East championship team a year or two from now, but don’t underestimate a group with little expectations.

Conference Champion

(Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)

Villanova Wildcats -150

It’s been a somewhat unfulfilling season thus far for Jay Wright’s squad. Villanova hasn’t fared all that well against the upper-echelon teams that its gone up against so far, and the offense has games where it looks extremely rough.

However, I can’t see another team being better than them in the Big East. Maybe Seton Hall can do it, but I’ll take my chances with the Wildcats. They still have Collin Gilespie, a talented and experienced starting five, and are the most battle-tested of any Big East team. I have very little doubt that this team shifts into another gear about midway through conference play and becomes the definite championship favorite. They’ll have to fend off some stiff competition, though.

