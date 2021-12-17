ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Completely Deserved", "This Would Be Huge!" - Several Man City Fans Express Delight At Major Contract Update Surrounding Key Forward

By Vayam Lahoti
 6 days ago
The Brazil international has enjoyed a stellar season after being rumoured to be on the brink of exit in the summer as he was left frustrated with limited game time four years into his time in Manchester.

Jesus, 24, has been handed a new lease of life by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who has operated the £27 million signing on the right side of attack since the start of the campaign.

Having registered five goals and eight assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season, the former Palmeiras star has been a key player for Manchester City after what have been a stop-start few seasons for the attacker in the east of Manchester.

This season however, Jesus has delivered when called upon by Guardiola - putting in impressive displays in crucial games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain - which have seen him earn praise from the Catalan boss.

It was reported by Graeme Bailey of 90min on Thursday that Manchester City are preparing to offer a new deal to the Sao Paulo star, who has less than 18 months left on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium are keen to tie Jesus down to a long-term deal to reward him for his performances this season, with the view of entering talks with the attacker and his representatives over an improved deal.

The update surrounding Jesus' future at the club has sent a series of Manchester City fans wild on social media, as many have expressed their excitement at the prospect of Jesus committing his future to the Sky Blues past 2023.

