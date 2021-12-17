ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says 65 Omicron-variant patients in England’s hospitals

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Health Security Agency said on Friday...

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

First Omicron death UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms patient with Covid variant has died

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 - the Prime Minister has said. Speaking during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, Boris Johnson said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK has 10 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM Raab says

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - (This story has been officially corrected to show that British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab misspoke when he said 250 people were in hospital with Omicron. He later said that 10 people were in hospital and that he had misheard the question.) British Deputy Prime...
HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for younger children

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective. The country’s vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtvbam.com

Scotland reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations with Omicron

(Reuters) – In Scotland, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than Delta, according to an analysis of early data that was posted ahead of peer review on Wednesday. The updated statistics agree with data released earlier on Wednesday from South Africa...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet...by how much that risk is reduced.”The U.K. Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– Covid-19 infection levelsNearly 1.4 million people in private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes just over 1.2 million people in England ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

UK warns Russia against ‘strategic mistake’, welcomes talks

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow’s willingness to enter talks. “Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
The Independent

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries. “That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Russia had the third highest toll in the world with 600,434 fatalities, behind the United States which has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020. “Today’s figures are not good,” Veran told reporters. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

