Iran resumed negotiations on Thursday with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, as the U.S. prepared to send a senior envoy to participate in the latest round of the talks. The Biden administration's decision to send special envoy Rob Malley to join the discussion comes amid stern warnings from the White House that time is running out for Iran to show it is serious about coming back into compliance with the nuclear pact.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO