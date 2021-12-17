Scientists turn to old whaling logs for signs of climate change

A common suggestion is to restore natural CO2 reservoirs on the coasts that have been destroyed in many locations during the past decades. This includes mangrove forests, salt marshes and what are known as seagrass meadows. Seagrasses are aquatic plants that thrive in shallow, light-flooded water and are anchored by their roots to the soft seabed. For many animal species, such as manatees that live in tropical waters, seagrass meadows are vital grazing grounds. At the same time, they serve as nurseries all over the world for numerous young fish. All of these plants absorb CO2 in order to develop their tissue. When these plants die, they become deposited in the sediment of the seabed. This is how a portion of the carbon dioxide, which the plants originally absorbed from the air, is stored in the sediment. The reforestation of mangrove forests and the regeneration of saline and seagrass meadows are now grouped under the term “blue carbon methods”. These methods were originally meant to serve coastal protection and restoration of valuable ecosystems.

