ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WR Brandin Cooks Previews Texans-Jaguars | Player Preview

houstontexans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWR Brandin Cooks went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty...

www.houstontexans.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#Previews#American Football#Wr
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
CBS Boston

The Honest Truth About How Hurt Tom Brady Was By Patriots’ Drafting Of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy