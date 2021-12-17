WR Brandin Cooks Previews Texans-Jaguars | Player Preview

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO