DraftKings Promo Code Delivers Jake Paul Fight Knockout Odds

By Bob Wankel
crossingbroad.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul is becoming one of the biggest names in boxing and that’s why the latest DraftKings promo code dials in on a huge fight bonus this weekend. Whether you see the YouTuber as a sideshow or a legitimate boxer, his impact on the sport is undeniable at this point. He...

www.crossingbroad.com

boxingnewsandviews.com

Jake Paul In Line To Fight Son Of Boxing Legend

Jake Paul has taken the world by storm in recent days. Appearing on genuine, legitimate professional sports networks like ESPN, Sky Sports and Showtime even. Not just the younger generation audience he has peaked interest in. Paul is even getting some old school boxing fans to take a look to...
