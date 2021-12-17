ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Preview

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtFdh_0dPo5JaY00

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are getting set for their second meeting of the season in which each team finds themselves having to place players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With so much uncertainty surrounding this game, the NFL has shown they are reluctant to postpone games.

Here are the top storylines leading into this NFC West Week 15 contest:

1. Will the Rams remain committed to the run?

The Los Angeles Rams moved into a pass-reliant offense early on this season, putting the bulk of the load on the right arm of Matthew Stafford. While his downfield throwing ability can carry a team, implementing the run and throwing off of play-action has proven to be more a more efficient game plan as documented in the Rams' last two contests. The Rams have turned to running back Sony Michel to handle the load on the ground, giving him 44 carries, gathering 200 yards and one touchdown across the last two weeks. In doing so, the offense has taken off to greater heights, as opposing defenses have to respect the ground and pound running attack, opening things up for the wide receiver group. Matthew Stafford was seven of eight on play-action passes for 129 yards and one touchdown in Week 14, per Next Gen Stats.

2. Do the shorthanded Rams have a chance to win in Week 15?

The Rams currently sit with 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. While that's quite daunting and hard to imagine at this rate the Rams will be able to field a competitive team, the NFL has shown no signs of postponing the contest. The Rams overcame adversity last week when five players missed the game as a result of being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But can they do it again with a list that grows day by day?

Here's a look at what the offense and defense would look like following 25 players being put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

Projected Offense

  • QB Matthew Stafford
  • RB Sony Michel
  • WR Cooper Kupp
  • WR Van Jefferson
  • WR Ben Skowronek
  • TE Tyler Higbee
  • LT Andrew Whitworth
  • LG David Edwards
  • C Coleman Shelton
  • RG Austin Corbett
  • RT Joe Noteboom

Projected Defense

  • DL Aaron Donald
  • NT Greg Gaines
  • DL A’Shawn Robinson
  • OLB Leonard Floyd
  • ILB Ernest Jones
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • CB Darious Williams
  • CB David Long
  • DB Grant Haley
  • S Taylor Rapp
  • S Nick Scott

The Rams are without roughly 10 starters or key role players. While that certainly swings the playing field in favor of the Seahawks, there still remains a solid foundation of players the Rams still have available for Sunday's slate.

3. How will Matthew Stafford follow up his best game since joining the Rams?

Stafford played arguably his best game since joining the Rams last week on Monday Night Football. He finished the outing by completing 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford earned a 90.1 grade by Pro Football Focus last week, the highest of his 2021 season. After a rocky month of November where Stafford threw five touchdowns to five interceptions, he's gotten back to playing fundamentally sound football. While Stafford very much will be shorthanded this week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, the expectations for his performance remain at a high level even if L.A. is without an abundance of key contributors. Unfortunately for the Rams, this is a game against a divisional opponent which L.A. must win in order to improve their NFC West record for tie-breaking purposes when it comes down to playoff seeding.

Season Records: Rams (9-4), Seahawks (5-8)

Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

14 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares That He Tested 'Negative'

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. reveals an update from his latest COVID-19 test.

16 hours ago

Rams Place TE Tyler Higbee and Three Others on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 29 Players

The Rams add four more players to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

17 hours ago

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Seahawks 26-17 in Week 5.

Odds: Rams -4.5

Stat: Rams are 23-25 against the Seahawks all-time.

Keep An Eye On: How the Rams' pass rush fares against Russell Wilson in their effort to apply pressure while keeping him in the pocket.

Rams' Key To Victory: Remain committed to the same approach the Rams have used in the last two weeks, using a balance of passes to runs.

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
Sporting News

Rams vs. Seahawks final score, results: Cooper Kupp leads Rams in win over Seahawks

The Rams secured the tie with the Cardinals at the top of the NFC playoff standings after their 20-10 win against the Seahawks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles got off to a slow start, only scoring a field goal in the first half. But thanks to two touchdowns from Cooper Kupp (now the franchise's record-holder in single-season receptions), the Rams took the Week 15 win. Kupp finished with nine receptions for 136 yards and the two scores.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NESN

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Just Made History Tuesday Vs. Seahawks

Matthew Stafford made history Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has had an illustrious career since being drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia and on Tuesday became the fastest signal caller to reach 50,000 passing yards in the squad’s Week 15 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
RamDigest

Rams’ Pass Rush Surges, Containing Russell Wilson in 20-10 Win

Following a week of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams needed their stars to step up. Against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks offense, Raheem Morris’ defense knew a tall task was at hand. Coming off of a chaotic week, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd stepped up to answer the call at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Reserve Covid 19#Sony#Wr
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Game thread

Going for the regular season sweep of the Seattle Seahawks (5-8), the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) will line up with their best roster given that both teams are dealing with some of their players still on the COVID-19 reserve list. Key players that are expected to play include Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald for the Rams and Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf for the Seahawks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Seahawks vs Rams Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 15

Our NFL betting expert offers best betting picks and predictions for the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams tonight, 7 p.m. ET live on NFL Network. The Seahawks are a shadow of their former team, and may well see a clean sweep of changes at the end of the year. Whilst the Rams have spent big, LA have shown money can't buy success, as we're going with the Seahawks to get one over their rivals tonight.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back a few key players in recent days from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but they still have 18 players as of Tuesday morning who are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Currently, four of the 18 players the Rams may be without are starters. That includes...
NFL
Los Angeles Daily News

Three Rams starters out vs. Seahawks today because of COVID-19

INGLEWOOD — The Rams are going to play without tight end Tyler Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein and safety Jordan Fuller because of COVID-19 issues when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium. They were the three starting players among nine from the Rams’ active roster...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks will be missing Tyler Lockett and others vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks will definitely be without Tyler Lockett against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. So the NFL got their wish: They saved the Rams and hurt Seattle. I think what the NFL did was look at the current playoff picture and thought, “We need to give the Rams the benefit of the doubt here. They will make the playoffs and are playing for seeding. Seattle? Nah. They aren’t making the playoffs. Let’s postpone this game for the sake of the Rams!”
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
618
Followers
732
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy