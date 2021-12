The 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks had been on the ropes for several weeks prior to the 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 Tuesday evening, but those hopes effectively died when refs decided to eat their whistle on a crucial fourth quarter fourth down. However, a new report Wednesday morning indicates those playoff hopes might have stayed alive a bit longer if things had been up to the league, and if the union had not stepped in.

