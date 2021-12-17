ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

2021 was the year that some of us returned to movie theaters, cautiously but gratefully. After a year spent watching screeners at home, it was wonderful to see great new movies on the big screen again. And there were great movies — so many that, as usual, I had trouble narrowing...

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at L.A. Film Critics Association Awards 2021 (Full List)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the runner-up slot. LAFCA flipped the two in the category of best director, awarding “Power of the Dog” helmer Campion with Hamaguchi as the runner-up. With its best picture win, “Drive My Car” has become one of fourteen films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Ten Best Films of 2021

What a year. Once again, the conversation around cinema in 2021 seemed as dominated by how we watch movies as much as the quality of the films themselves. And yet as people argued about theater safety and streaming services, the actual filmmaking felt like it returned to form. Some of the best living filmmakers released new masterpieces while new voices joined them, giving us all hope for the next generation. Whether it's on a small or big screen, it's about the films themselves, movies that move us, transport us, and challenge us. And there were a LOT of those this year. Taking in all of the top ten lists of our film critics produced a master list of over 80 titles, whittled down to the list below based on a point system. There are great films just outside this top twenty, which truly proves how much there was to watch in 2021 (and, given how some of these films haven't been widely released yet, early 2022). We will publish our individual lists tomorrow from both our critics and our extended list of contributors, but these are the best films of 2021 as chosen by the regular critical staff of RogerEbert.com.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Best Action Movies of All Time

On the surface, action movies are all about the adrenaline pumping fights, explosive shootouts, unkillable warriors and hopeless causes, with a little romance and comedy sprinkled in. Some follow classic battles between good and evil with larger-than-life personas taking on entire armies to fight for what’s right. Others portray a sea of grey characters trying […]
MOVIES
Variety

Susanna Moore on Jane Campion’s Complex Cowboy in ‘Power of the Dog’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Susanna Moore pens a tribute to “Power of the Dog” (screenplay by Jane Campion). Jane Campion’s film “The Power of the Dog” is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage and set in Montana in 1925. The landscape, rich with beauty and meaning, soon reveals the characters in all of their solitude and torment, and we realize that “The Power of the Dog” is something far more complex than an amplification of an idealized West and its codes of conduct. The tension that pervades the film is hard to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Penélope Cruz delivers in 'Parallel Mothers'

Two women meet in a maternity ward and their lives become inextricably linked in Pedro Almodóvar’s gentle but penetrating “ Parallel Mothers ” It’s a film that on one level plays like a melodrama, with wild twists and turns fitting of soap opera cliffhangers. But there is something deeper going on too, underneath the beautiful surface and base pleasures of plot and simply watching Penélope Cruz through Almodóvar’s loving lens. “Parallel Mothers,” at its core, is about Spain and the lingering traumas of the Spanish Civil War, which robbed a generation of fathers, husbands and sons. This loss haunts Cruz’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Japanese#The Catholic Church
Variety

Claire van Kampen: Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ Is ‘Beautiful, Haunting’ Work

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Claire van Kempen pens a tribute to “Passing” (screenplay by Rebecca Hall; based on the novel by Nella Larson) It’s one of those titles that both connects time and creates change: Passing the baton, passing as someone you are not, or someone else whom you aspire to be. This beautiful, haunting work, a debut film from writer-director Rebecca Hall, is comparable to visiting a cave full of glistening stalactites and stalagmites which have grown twistingly in the dark; the further you journey into the mountain, holding your light to the rockface, the more you see, layer upon...
MOVIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire in film: Some of the best (and worst) movies shot in Bucks in 2021

From Harry Potter to James Bond, Buckinghamshire has been host to some big blockbusters over the years. It helps to have Pinewood Studios in the county, but stunning locations like Ivinghoe Beacon and West Wycombe Park have also featured on film. Then there's Waddesdon Manor near Aylesbury, as well as...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
