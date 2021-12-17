ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lawsuit challenges pesticide-coated seeds

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo environmental groups continued a five-year fight by suing the EPA to force it to regulate pesticide-coated seeds in the name of protecting bees and other pollinators. Seeds coated with neonicotinoid insecticides are...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Dept. Of Agriculture Phasing In Ban Of Invasive Callery Pear

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A popular, non-native fruit tree will be banned from Pennsylvania beginning in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced they have added the Callery pear or the Bradford Pear, has been added to a list of noxious weeds that cannot be legally sold or cultivated in the state. “Callery pear is another non-native plant that was brought to this country for its beauty and rapid growth, without regard for its long-term potential to harm our environment and food supply,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Banning the sale of an invasive plant is an important...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

NC Appeals Court rejects lawsuit challenging recent farm laws

A unanimous three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 amendments to North Carolina’s Right to Farm Act. The Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, N.C. Environmental Justice Community Action Network, and Waterkeeper Alliance...
CONGRESS & COURTS
drgnews.com

ASI and NCBA Awarded USDA/APHIS Grant to Develop Guidance for Livestock Grazing on Public Lands During a Foreign Animal Disease Outbreak

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is providing more than $200,000 dollars in Farm Bill funding to support the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) in developing movement decision criteria for sheep and cattle grazing public land allotments during a potential foreign animal disease (FAD) outbreak. There are several agencies involved in issuing public land grazing permits in 14 states for 22,000 ranchers. These are not the same agencies responsible for FAD response. This funding will allow collaboration among the agencies, states, and industry partners, like the Public Lands Council. Guidance documents created through group discussion will be exercised. The project is expected to take two years to complete.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seeds#Pesticides#The U S District Court#Cfs
drgnews.com

Pathway now open for canola as advanced biofuels

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced its regulatory agenda for this year, which includes designating renewable diesel fuels derived from canola oil as “advanced biofuels” under the RFS. “The NFU has long advocated for increased use of biofuels due to their tremendous benefits for the environment while providing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

Gun makers challenge New York law allowing lawsuits against industry

(Reuters) – A group of gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a New York law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue the industry. The National Shooting Sports Foundation and gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson...
LAW
New Times

Lawsuit coming to challenge new SLO County redistricting map

Just minutes after San Luis Obispo County supervisors officially drew new district lines for the next decade that align with the controversial "Patten map," a newly formed nonprofit announced plans to take it to court. SLO County Citizens for Good Government—a "bipartisan" organization made up of residents who were active...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kiowacountypress.net

10th Circuit tosses lawsuit challenging Colorado’s TABOR

(The Center Square) - The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit on Monday that sought to overturn the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR). Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich affirmed a lower court's ruling that TABOR's voter approval requirement for all tax increases does not impede the government's ability to govern, as the plaintiffs argued.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
GovExec.com

Lawsuit Challenges Biden’s Contractor Minimum Wage Regulation

Outdoor adventure guides are challenging in court the Biden administration’s new minimum wage regulation that impacts federal contractors and others. Arkansas Valley Adventures (and its owner)–– ​​a licensed river outfitter regulated by the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife––and the Colorado River Outfitters Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents river rafting outfitters in Colorado, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It names the Labor Department and its Wage and Hour Division, President Biden, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and acting Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division Jessica Looman as the defendants in the lawsuit centered on a final rule the Labor Department issued last month, which directs covered federal contractors to pay their workers a $15 per hour minimum wage starting next year as well as restores minimum wage protections for outfitters and guides who operate on federal lands.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

States Cut ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Biosolids as They Await EPA

Three upper Midwest states aim to reduce “forever chemicals” in land-applied biosolids while the federal EPA decides whether the chemicals presence in this type of fertilizer may harm people, farms, or animals. Data shows that the interim strategy for land application of biosolids that Michigan issued in March—combined...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

2nd Lawsuit Filed Challenging NH Anti-Discrimination Laws

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second lawsuit representing teachers and two administrators has been filed against New Hampshire officials over the state's new anti-discrimination laws, saying that educators are confused about what they can legally teach and train, and risk losing their jobs if they unwittingly violate the laws.
CONCORD, NH
louisianarecord.com

State lawsuit challenges Edwards' moves to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren

Gov. John Bel Edwards' push to require schoolchildren get the COVID-19 vaccine is being challenged in court. | Stock photo. Gov. John Bel Edwards this week overruled a legislative committee’s rejection of a rule requiring K-12 students to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the 2022-23 school year, prompting other state officials to file a lawsuit in East Baton Rouge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Montana joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for Head Start employees

Montana has joined 23 other states in asking a federal judge to permanently and temporarily stop the Biden administration vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start and Early Head Start students, employees and staff, according to a press release from Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. The interim rule requires all individuals involved with the programs […] The post Montana joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for Head Start employees appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania phases in ban of Bradford Pear trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday it would be phasing in the ban of Callery Pear trees. Callery Pear trees, often called Bradford Pear trees, are known for their blooming flowers in the spring, and the rotting fish smell that accompanies the blossoms. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
drgnews.com

Family farm advocates: Don’t go small on market reform

In recent years, federal policymakers have paid more attention to market fairness issues within the meat-production industry. Those fighting for smaller cattle producers say recent efforts are helpful, but more needs to be done. Patty Lovera is the policy adviser, Campaign for Family Farms & the Environment. She says this...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy