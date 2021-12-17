Lawsuit challenges pesticide-coated seeds

Outdoor adventure guides are challenging in court the Biden administration’s new minimum wage regulation that impacts federal contractors and others. Arkansas Valley Adventures (and its owner)–– ​​a licensed river outfitter regulated by the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife––and the Colorado River Outfitters Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents river rafting outfitters in Colorado, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. It names the Labor Department and its Wage and Hour Division, President Biden, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and acting Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division Jessica Looman as the defendants in the lawsuit centered on a final rule the Labor Department issued last month, which directs covered federal contractors to pay their workers a $15 per hour minimum wage starting next year as well as restores minimum wage protections for outfitters and guides who operate on federal lands.

