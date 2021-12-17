Reducing Stress This Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday travel season has officially begun. AAA said travel is up about 30 to 35 percent from last year, and Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days this holiday season. The reason is since the pandemic significantly curtailed travel last year, most people are now eager to make holiday memories again with loved ones despite the new surge in COVID-19 cases. KDKA talked with several people who said they’re vaccinated and wearing a mask, so they feel they are doing all they can to be safe. AAA said 90 percent of people will drive to their holiday destination this year, as opposed to flying. “You need to give yourself plenty of time, number one, heading out the door,” Jim Garrity with AAA said. “That’s going to help you offset any negative mental energy and also put you in a better position to enjoy the holidays so you’re not more stressed out than you need to be. It’s a very stressful time of the year, to begin with, let alone when you’re running two hours late to your destination.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO