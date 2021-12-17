Defense makes its case in trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the reminder for the benefit of Alessi, who was less familiar with the process. Then Pagliuca read from the document in front of him and promptly spoke Jane’s real first name out loud.

