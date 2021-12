On November 12th, 2021, Taylor Swift re-released her immensely successful third studio album Red. After losing the rights to her own music, Swift decided to re-record all her previous albums up to her album Reputation, which was released in 2017. Along with the release of the song “Red (Taylor’s Version),” nine previously unheard tracks were added onto the album, as well as a short film written and directed by Swift herself. The film All Too Well is an extensive music video to Swift’s new ten minute version of her hit song of the same name. It is widely believed that the song is about Swift’s whirlwind romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is famous for dating significantly younger women. Both film and song highlight the issues that come exclusively with age gap relationships.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO