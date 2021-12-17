ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family says former Saints player Glenn Foster died by strangulation

By WBRZ Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS - Family members of Glenn Foster, who died in police custody in Alabama, say an independent autopsy shows the former Saints player died by strangulation. Attorney Ben Crump released a statement Friday sharing the results of the examination ordered by the family. "Glenn Foster Jr.'s death, while...

KEPR

Police: Father admitted to beating his own 14-day-old little boy

KENNEWICK -- Police say Nathan Lee Webster, 20, admitted to beating his own 14-day-old child causing extensive injuries to the child's head and face. In court on Monday, a judge set bail at $350K. If he is charged, a judge said Webster could spend ten years in jail. Police were...
KENNEWICK, WA

