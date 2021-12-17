ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Play in our FREE Week 15 Steelers Challenge

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSRtu_0dPnuuWe00

Think you know the Pittsburgh Steelers well? Are you a super fan with super knowledge of your favorite team? Already have this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Steelers Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin has great quote about Melvin Ingram trade

Mike Tomlin delivered a great quote this week ahead of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers traded Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs in early November for a sixth-round pick. Ingram dealt with a groin injury in Pittsburgh and was unhappy on the team. That is why the Steelers traded him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers add 2 more to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The list of Pittsburgh Steelers players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to grow this week. On Thursday the Steelers added two more players from the 53-man roster to the list. Those players are running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. Buggs and McFarland join defensive tackle Montravius...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Week 16 NFL panel picks: Steelers, Packers both popular plays

Throughout the 2021 season, a panel of Sportsnet’s NFL contributors will preview each week’s slate of games from a gambling perspective. Staff writer/host Donnovan Bennett, staff writers Emily Sadler and Mike Johnston, plus fantasy writers Andy McNamara and Matt Marchese will pick one FAVOURITE, one UNDERDOG, one OVER, one UNDER, including their personal LOCK, as they attempt to beat the odds.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward On Steelers’ Playoff Hopes: ‘The Ball Is In Our Court’

Even at 7-6-1, far from a sterling, pristine record, the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially control their own destiny. In a jumbled up AFC with no dominant team, only the Kansas City Chiefs have double-digit wins. If the Steelers can manage to win their last three games, they’ll not only be in the playoffs, but they’re likely to win the AFC North. A thought that was almost unthinkable just a few weeks ago. That’s the approach Cam Heyward is taking over the final stretch of games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy