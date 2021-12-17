ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Watch: Spider interrupts Australian news conference

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

A huntsman spider interrupted Queensland's health minister as she held a briefing on the...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsman Spider#Australian
Watauga Democrat

TV host shows positive tests on-air: 'I have Covid'

"Squawk on the Street" co-host Jim Cramer anchored his CNBC show from his home office today, explaining that he tested positive for Covid last week. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Doctor treating Omicron in South Africa: 'We are over the curve'

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, one of the first doctors in South Africa to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, joins CNN New Day to share information on the decline in cases in the country where Omicron was first detected. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the...
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

CNN medical analyst: Don't cancel NYE in Times Square

Should New Year's and other holiday celebrations go forward, even as omicron numbers continue to rise? Hear how CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen answers this question. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Chinese 'live-streaming queen' hit with huge tax evasion penalty

Chinese live-stream shopping influencer Huang Wei, known as Viya, has received a $210 million penalty for tax evasion and has been kicked off social media. It's the largest penalty ever imposed on a live-streamer, according to the Chinese state tabloid Global Times, and a sign of the Chinese government's pressure campaign on internet celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia

Comments / 0

Community Policy