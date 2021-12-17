ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Buying a Car Seems Harder Than Ever. Here’s How to Get a Fair Price During the Global Chip Shortage.

By Matt Crisara
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve found yourself in need of a vehicle since the pandemic started, you likely know that we’re in one of the worst times to buy, due in part to the chip shortage that’s taken the automotive industry out at the knees. As we’ve been emerging from the dark depths of...

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

'Terrible Time' to Buy a Car as Prices Surge Due to Chip Shortage

The automotive industry continues to reel as the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause prices to rise. Ben Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the car industry. "I think that right now is a terrible time to buy a new car because dealership lots are looking a bit thin," Preston said. He noted that once manufacturers had initially halted production due to the pandemic, chip companies shifted toward providing service to tech companies, leading to supply constraints as every new car built needs about 30 to 100 chips in its construction.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Car Buyers#Automobile#New Cars#Volkswagen Usa#Edmunds Kelly Blue Book#Car Gurus
arcamax.com

Here's how to know if you should buy your car after leasing it

Heres how to know if you should buy your car after leasing it. Have you ever purchased a vehicle, taken it home, and then realized shortly thereafter that it’s not a good fit for your needs? It happens all the time—and it can be a costly venture. Whether it’s an issue with the size of the back seat, a problem with the cargo space, or frustration caused by too many blind spots, it’s not uncommon for new car owners to suddenly realize they’ve made a big mistake with their purchase after they’ve paid the fees and committed to the sale.
BUYING CARS
Popular Mechanics

The Average Used Car Price Is Now More Than $27,500

The average price for a used car hit $27,000 in November and is now already up to $27,500, according to Black Book. You can probably guess the reasons for the increase: a limited supply of new cars means more attention is focused on used cars, and higher prices come with higher demand.
BUYING CARS
13WMAZ

'It’s a great time to buy': Semiconductor chip shortage increasing car demand in Central Georgia

BYRON, Ga. — Anytime you use the touchscreen in your car, heated seats, or press your 'push to start" button, you've used what's called a semiconductor chip. “It’s a microchip that works a lot of the electronics in the vehicle, so it’s everything from a navigation system to power windows even heated seats and cool seats," Ashley Sutton, the general manager of Sutton Chevrolet, explained.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
missouribusinessalert.com

The chips are down: Four graphics explaining the global semiconductor shortage

In early December, more than 50 executives of major American companies ranging from Silicon Valley technology giants Alphabet and Apple to Detroit automakers Ford and General Motors sent a letter to congressional leadership calling for “prompt action” on an issue that “poses risks to our entire economy.” Their aim: legislation to bolster the country’s production and supply of semiconductors.
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

Experts Answer: Is It Really Cheaper To Use An Electric Vehicle?

A recent survey says more than half of car sales by 2030 will be electric. But are they really worth it?. A YouGov poll of 33,000 licensed drivers suggests that 23 percent of them would consider purchasing a new or used EV as their next car. Though there are benefits to EVs, we can't assume owning one will be cheaper than a gas-powered vehicle. "You can't go in with that mindset that you’re going to start saving money right off the bat," says Ronald Montoya, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Here's what you should know before making a decision.
INCOME TAX
freightwaves.com

Truck order cancellations spike, but not for lack of demand

Anecdotal reports of Class 8 truck orders being canceled started gaining currency in October. Now, the statistics are bearing out the stories. Manufacturer-spiked orders for the past two months are the highest in more than a quarter of a century. “Between this month’s cancellations and the restatement of October’s volume,...
INDUSTRY
Nintendo Life

Global Chip Shortages And Supply Issues To Continue Into 2023, Says Intel Boss

We've already heard how supply and production issues in the tech industry won't be improving anytime soon, and now Intel chief Pat Gelsinger has issued yet another reminder that the shortage of semiconductors will likely continue into 2023. "The overall semiconductor shortage is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was...
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy