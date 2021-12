Western New Yorkers are spoiled when it comes to having fun things to do right in the heart of downtown Buffalo. Canalside offers concerts, Zumba, dining and so much more during the summers. Make no mistake, winters are no different. There's a ton of things to do on the ice at Canalside this winter. That's one of the best things about Buffalo - even when the weather changes, there is still plenty of activities for us to enjoy. Check out these 5 fun activities.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO