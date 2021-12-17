ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 sneak peek: A ‘test’ for Kayce Dutton

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare yourself for Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on the Paramount Network this weekend, why not dive into a new sneak peek?. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a clearer sense of what lies ahead — and also some of the struggles that...

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Draw Connection Between Kayce Scene and Kevin Costner Classic

Despite being in the middle of a brand new season, fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” simply cannot get enough. So when these hardcore fans aren’t watching “Yellowstone,” their preferred activity is talking about the modern western drama. Social media and various forum websites are a treasure trove of “Yellowstone” discussion and all are invited. Fans discuss everything on the show from the Dutton Family power structure to how to grow a Lloyd mustache. One of the favorite pastimes for these fans is sharing their theories and gaining feedback from fellow viewers. We’ve seen some real doozies over the first three seasons and more of the same from the current season.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kevin Costner Explains How John Dutton Has ‘No Choice’ But to Make Big Move

John Dutton’s always done what’s needed to be done on “Yellowstone,” even when it goes against what he individually wants. In the end, John’s most important role is that of a multi-generational rancher. He has a legacy to uphold. And to do that, he needs to keep his property from being converted into airports and hotels. But it’s been a hard-fought battle to avoid development issues for over three seasons, and John’s losing his last fight. The only way he can think of to save his ranch and legacy is to enter a new position of power in the Montana government.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
Kevin Costner
Yellowstone season 4: Does boss Taylor Sheridan know eventual ending?

We are only a matter of episodes away from the end of Yellowstone season 4 and with that, it makes sense to start to look ahead. So what do we know right now? Well, for starters, that there is almost certainly going to be a season 5! This has yet to be confirmed, but it feels more or less like a foregone conclusion. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if the Paramount Network orders seasons 5 and 6 at the same time in celebration of the show’s monster ratings.
'Yellowstone' Recap: John Dutton Shocks Us All

Warning: spoilers ahead for season four of Yellowstone. Season four of Yellowstone has really kept fans on the edge of their seats. I never know what's going to happen and just when I think I've got something figured out, creator Taylor Sheridan proves me wrong. It's possible every episode so far this season has left me completely shocked by the end and "Keep the Wolves Close" proved no different. The Duttons might finally have found a way to stop Market Equities from building the airport. The feud between Walker and Lloyd finally seems to be over, and Kayce gets hit on by his old wrangler. There's a little bit of everything in episode seven!
Sneak Peek! Beth Does Not Start Her New Job on the Right Foot in This Week's Yellowstone

Last week’s episode of Yellowstone was a doozy, was it not? With all the ruckus in the bunkhouse—from Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) losing his cool and stabbing Walker (Ryan Bingham), to John (Kevin Costner) ordering all the women gone, including (gasp!) Teeter (Jen Landon)—and then the heated back-and-forth between Summer (Piper Perabo) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), there was a lot of turmoil going on at the Dutton Ranch.
Yellowstone Preview: Kayce’s Not Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Episode 408 is set to air at 7 pm ET Sunday on Paramount Network. As Yellowstone nears the end of Season 4 — yes, time flies when you’re having fun — the good folks at Paramount Network are promising even more complications and confrontations for Montana rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, friends, temporary allies and bitter enemies.
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 video: ‘Firewall’ sneak peeks & secrets!

As you prepare for tonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 on CBS, why not take a look at some of what’s coming?. If you haven’t heard as of yet, this episode carries with it the title of “Firewall,” which is likely all about the return of Alex Kingston to the show and also a cyberattack that is coming against the NYPD. Unfortunately, there are not any sneak peeks out there at present focusing on the Doctor Who alum’s return, and we’ve already gotten into another storyline: The uncertain future of one Maria Baez.
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9 preview: Bill Hader is here!

There are a handful of things to be excited about when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 9, starting with a huge guest star! There’s a little bit of an HBO crossover in “Igor, Gregor, & Timor,” at least in that Bill Hader is stopping by in a guest role. Sure, he’s not playing Barry, but he’s got another strange/entertaining part that is well worth diving into.
A Dutton Holiday Classic: 12 Days of Yellowstone Christmas

What's your favorite Christmas song when the holidays roll around? I feel like everybody has that one song they love and they can listen to it over and over without getting burned out on it. Even when other Christmas songs get on your nerves and you're ready to be done with everything that relates to the holidays.....you can hear your favorite song and it'll bring a smile to your face. Mine would be Dwight Yoakam's version of "Santa Claus is Back in Town." I could listen to it on a 90-degree day in June and totally sing along without thinking twice about it.
Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Season 8 episode 6 expectations

Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Are we going to see what’s next after the big Armageddon arc of the past few weeks?. We know that there’s the potential for so much awesome stuff after what was one of the best story arcs we’ve seen on the show in years. Unfortunately, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see some of it play out. There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the next couple of months.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 photo: First look at the finale!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is set to air on Showtime come January 9. Not only that, but there is also currently a possibility that it will serve as the series finale. Through “Sins of the Father,” we should get a good sense of what Dexter Morgan’s present fate truly is, and what it means for his future.
The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date: When’s it on in 2022?

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to see The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date over on Fox? How about more details on what lies ahead?. Of course, there is some bad news that we need to start with here: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s rather simple: The holiday season is right around the corner! Fox doesn’t want to put one of its most important shows on the air the day after Christmas so instead, they are airing “The Longest Marge” on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a chance to see something based at least partially around football here, which seems to make sense given that this episode is airing after NFL programming.
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Who is behind the delay?

In the event that you did not know already, you’ll be waiting a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 on Starz. The show is not back until we get around to Sunday, January 9, making this is the longest hiatus we’re going to have in the middle of the season.
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 photo: Why is Frank in court?

Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode of the new year and, for Frank Reagan, it will take him out of the Commissioner’s Office in a way that he is not altogether used to. So what is going to be going on here? In this episode titled “On...
This Is Us Season 6 Sneak Peek Has Sparks Flying in the Kitchen

If Jack and Rebecca singing and dancing to "Can't Fight This Feeling" isn't couple goals, we don't know what is. In an E! exclusive clip, we get a first look at the opening scene of the This is Us final season, ahead of its Jan. 4 premiere date. And as if we needed another reason to absolutely adore Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), here it is.
