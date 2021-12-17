Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 sneak peek: A ‘test’ for Kayce Dutton

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to see The Simpsons season 33 episode 11 return date over on Fox? How about more details on what lies ahead?. Of course, there is some bad news that we need to start with here: There is no new episode next week. What’s the reasoning for that? It’s rather simple: The holiday season is right around the corner! Fox doesn’t want to put one of its most important shows on the air the day after Christmas so instead, they are airing “The Longest Marge” on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a chance to see something based at least partially around football here, which seems to make sense given that this episode is airing after NFL programming.
