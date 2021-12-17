'Grand Theft Auto’: Dr. Dre Teams With Nipsey Hussle, Rick Ross, And More In New Songs

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."

