ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Grand Theft Auto’: Dr. Dre Teams With Nipsey Hussle, Rick Ross, And More In New Songs

BET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dre has returned with six new songs on the newly released Grand Theft Auto expansion, GTA Online: The Contract. According to comicbook.com, the tracks will feature collaborations with...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
97.5 NOW FM

New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Nicole Young
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stereogum

Hear New Dr. Dre Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, More

In a few months, Dr. Dre will play the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside his past collaborators Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Today, Dre has let a whole lot of new songs out into the world, and some of them feature a few of those big-name collaborators. Rockstar Games has just released a new GTA V expansion called GTA Online: The Contract. It features a new set of songs for DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics radio station, including a bunch of old Dre favorites and some new songs, as well.
MUSIC
Complex

Dr. Dre-Featuring ‘GTA Online’ Expansion ‘The Contract’ Also Boasts New Songs by YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, More

One of the biggest draws of Grand Theft Auto has always been its music. The Weeknd even said in a recent interview that the series opened his eyes to ’80s music—a sound he tapped into heavily for his chart-topping After Hours project. So when GTA Online: The Contract was announced to feature Dr. Dre, it became pretty clear the music added to the game would make the expansion—which is free to GTA V owners—worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Dre#Theft#Gta Online#Comicbook Com#Eta#Instagram
Vibe

New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, And More Hip-Hop Releases This Week

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should close out your work week with. Rick Ross – Richer Than I’ve Ever Been Two years have passed since Rick Ross dropped Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his acclaimed 2006 debut that continued his streak of strong releases. Now, Rozay returns with Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, his eleventh studio album. The record finds the MMG honcho enjoying the...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Announces New Album With Marsha Ambrosius

Dr. Dre has announced he’s completed an entire album with Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius. The West Coast legend took to Instagram on Sunday (December 12) to announce the project titled Casablanco, while sharing a selfie with a room full of musicians. “I just finished recording an album with Marsha...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Juice WRLD, Alicia Keys, Rick Ross and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Juice WRLD receives another posthumous collection, Alicia Keys continues to...
MUSIC
Vibe

Jay-Z Finally Reveals His Stance On Doing A ‘Verzuz’

In a special Twitter Spaces hosted by Genius for Alicia Keys’ newest studio effort, KEYS, Jay-Z joined the chat in a rare moment for both Hip-Hop and R&B enthusiasts. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), co-host Rob Markman took the opportunity to pose the question to Hov about a potential Verzuz and the Brooklyn mogul set the record straight with an answer no one was prepared for. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Essence

New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, Leon Bridges And More

This Week's New Releases Include The Posthumous Juice WRLD Album, A New Song From Atlanta Duo EARTHGANG, And Collaborative Project From Big Boi & Sleepy Brown. As Christmas and the New Year steadily approach, some of the industry’s top acts have been dropping new music just in time for the holidays.
MUSIC
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Last week was understandably slow in terms of new music releases. The holiday season arrived and even rappers were taking a break from their usual activities to spend some time with the family. However, we're back this week with another edition of Fire Emoji playlist including new heat from the biggest stars in hip-hop.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With Blue Watch

Since Los Angeles icon Nipsey Hussle was tragically slain, Kodak Black has had a strange one-sided relationship with Nipsey. Immediately after his death, Kodak shot his shot at Nipsey's partner Lauren London instead of offering condolences. Outrage quickly ensued, and Kodak would later apologize. However, in October this year, Kodak...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy