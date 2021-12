Poor Joe Biden. He forgot about Newton's Third Law of Motion, "For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction"! Back on the campaign trail in 2020 he stated he would shut down oil and gas leasing. After the predictable outcry, he revised that and said "Only on federal lands." Then right out of the gate, he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, which was supposed to bring oil from Canada to New Orleans to be refined. Reduce the amount of a necessary product to the people and the remaining supply goes up in price. So instead of correcting the problem, he decides it's the oil companies' fault and they're gouging. Sorry, Joe, we don't believe you.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO