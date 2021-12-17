With Love season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon Prime?

Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, "who plays a minor character here, offers a rich premise: a multigenerational, LGBTQ-inclusive, multiethnic Latinx family gathering together on various holidays over the course of nearly a year, starting with Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve," says Inkoo Kang. "It’s not only a feel-good show that actually feels good, but also a welcome reminder, at the end of another exhausting 12 months, that there are possibilities and celebrations to come in the new year." Kang adds that Kellett offers "far from original scenarios, but they’re presented with such verve, wit and warmth that all those other times you’ve seen these situations play out fade away. It’s all-too-easy to get invested in these characters’ plights: the brave face that Lily puts on despite her heartbreak, until holding up the mask becomes too strenuous; Jorge’s fears that his father’s distance indicates a disapproval of Henry, whose bisexuality becomes a talking point at the party. One of the hardest things a TV show can pull off is to make a viewer laugh out loud when they’re watching something alone. I lost track of how many times I guffawed during the first two episodes, which also made me tear up quite a bit. The ultra-sincere spirit of One Day at a Time feels alive and well in With Love, which isn’t quite as polished as that earlier show, but recalls it in its skillful and occasionally surprising swerves between humor and poignancy (as well as in its slight preachiness)."

