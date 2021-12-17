ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Your questions answered about the vaccine and booster shot for kids

WCNC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. What do people need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11? Children are at risk of getting the virus just like everyone else, and the vaccine provides a...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Stanford mandated the COVID-19 vaccine booster for students. Here’s how to get your booster shot.

The COVID-19 booster shot is an extra vaccine dosage approved by the Food and Drug Administration to maximize protection against the coronavirus and strengthen the vaccine’s durability against the highly transmissible omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Americans 16 years and older to receive a booster shot, which are available for free nationwide for eligible individuals.
STANFORD, CA
The Independent

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country.More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety monitoring has not uncovered any surprise problems. This age group gets kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a third of the amount used to vaccinate everyone 12 or older. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the shots based on a study showing the kid-size doses were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kymkemp.com

Dr. Hoffman Answers Questions About Youth Vaccinations, Talks Hospitalizations, Discusses Difference Between COVID and Influenza, and More

The Humboldt County COVID-19 Joint Information Center hosted a virtual news conference on December 8th to provide an update on the county’s pandemic response, including vaccination efforts, and answer questions from local media. Panelists included Public Health Director Sofia Pereira and County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman. For this...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Denver

Regis University Extends COVID Vaccine Requirement To Include Booster Shots

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include booster shots. Faculty, staff and students are now required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) They can show that proof by that date, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow for individuals who originally received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a booster of EITHER Pfizer or Moderna. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Regis released this statement, “While our campus vaccination rate is 94%, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains. Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” LINK: Find A COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Shot
COLLEGES
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy