When players arrive in Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, they’ll come across a quest called “In From the Cold” that has a very peculiar solo duty. This quest happens as things are winding down in Garlemald and the Scions are planning their next move against Fandaniel and Zenos, but the duo has other plans in mind for the Warrior of Light. In this quest, you play as an Unknown Imperial and must find your way back to Camp Broken Glass before the time limit expires. However, it’s not exactly clear what you’re supposed to do in this instance. Here’s how to complete the In From the Cold Quest in Final Fantasy XIV.

