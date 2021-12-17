ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Aces Lose In Tournament Thursday

By WGEL
wgel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mulberry Grove Aces had the upper hand in the first half in a game against Patoka-Odin Thursday night at the St. Elmo Tournament. Patoka-Odin grabbed the win...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Mulberry Grove Aces#Mulberry Grove#The St Elmo Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva, Guard Rayjon Tucker To 10-Day Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced a couple 10-day contract signings. The team is bringing in forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker. Silva was originally signed to the Wolves’ training camp roster in September and saw action in one preseason matchup. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points and leads in rebounds per game with 9.6. Silva was previously at the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Tucker has been in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He saw NBA action previously with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers.   More On WCCO.com: Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning ‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under ‘You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!’: Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok ‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas
NBA
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 49ers-Titans Showdown tournaments

The Titans host the 49ers in the season’s final installment of Thursday Night Football. Both teams are squarely in the playoff mix, so we’re likely in store for a competitive and entertaining affair that features plenty of viable DFS options. We're paying up for a high-priced captain in our Week 16 DraftKings showdown lineup, and we picked up just enough sneaky value in our flex spots to make some noise. Implementing the zero-QB strategy isn't always a great option, but this feels like the time and place to do it.
NFL
Red Bluff Daily News

Live updates: 49ers lose to Titans on Thursday Night Football

GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (8-6) vs. Titans (6-7) at Nissan Stadium, at 5:20 p.m. (PT). TV: NFL Network, KNTV (NBC, Ch. 11) in Bay Area Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color commentary), Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink (sideline reporting). ODDS: 49ers -3.5. OVER/UNDER: 44. SERIES: 49ers lead 9-5. LAST MEETING:...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jae’Sean Tate scores 16 in loss to Bulls

Jae’Sean Tate registered 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists across 22 minutes during the Rockets’ 133-118 loss to the Bulls on Monday. Tate had a solid night but only logged in 22 minutes of playing time against the Bulls on Monday. The forward averages 30 minutes a game and should see an extended amount of time against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in order for the Rockets to stay competitive in the game. Tate has averaged over 30 fantasy points the past three games.
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers’ woes continue with three more players added to league’s COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (5-9) now have seven players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list after three more players were added to the list on Thursday. Center Pat Elflein and guard/tackle Dennis Daley were the most recent additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Practice squad defensive end Austin Larkin was also placed on the list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy