Florence, SC

1 arrested after shooting at Florence night club

By Kaitlyn Luna
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and charged in an early morning night club shooting in Florence Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Cheetah Florence Gentleman’s Club , located on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

James Scott, Jr., 45, was arrested on scene and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to previous reporting. Smith is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

