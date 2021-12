The E36-generation BMW 3-Series Compact is far from the most desirable two-door coupe out there but this particular example is special. Very special. This 3-Series Compact is currently up for sale in Norway and the seller notes that almost 16 years ago, he embarked on an ambitious project to fit the smallest BMW available at the time with the largest BMW engine he could find. As such, the car no longer features the inline-four that it left the factory with and has a 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V12 lifted from an 850CSi.

