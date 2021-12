This December has been an odd start to winter, with wild swings in weather. Get ready for another one this week. In all of my time living here in the Capital Region, and previously in New England, I do not recall a December or any winter month for that matter where the weather gods seemed so indecisive. Sure, we have seen extreme cold for a stretch and milder winter weather spells. But I do not recall all the swings between cold and snow and mild 60 degree days. It kind of feels like Old Man Winter keeps making false starts to the season! And now this week, we will experience another one of those swings.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO