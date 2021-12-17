ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

By Fresh Air
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 was the year that some of us returned to movie theaters, cautiously but gratefully. After a year spent watching screeners at home, it was wonderful to see great new movies on the big screen again. And there were great movies — so many that, as usual, I had trouble narrowing...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ComicBook

Three Home Alone Movies are Dominating the Most Popular Films on Disney+

Three of the movies in the Home Alone franchise are dominating Disney+'s top 10. According to FlixPatrol, Home Sweet Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone are all holding strong in the rankings. (May we all sit and have a moment to reflect on the fact that Home Alone 3 is not here for some reason.) But, Disney has to be loving the fact that one of their recent releases is showing some staying power on the app. Not easy to do when there is an entire ocean of holiday content from the company's extensive history at a moment's notice. It also has to please decision-makers that one of the big movie franchises from the 20th Century Studios acquisition is doing all of this with relatively little marketing. Now, Christmas is a different beast when it comes to people turning into films. There are multiple channels on basic cable and some streaming services with dedicated programming set up for each December.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

It’s the Suite Life of Kodi Smit-McPhee. With no less than six critics wins under his over-sized cowboy hat, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) has quickly emerged as the supporting actor frontrunner after months of the category looking like a nebulous cloud of open possibility. The 25-year old Australian actor has won NYFCC, Washington DC, Boston Online, New York Online, Philadelphia and South Eastern so far and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In a top two contender film that’s going to earn multiple nominations, Smit-McPhee is peaking at just the right time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Chaitanya Tamhane
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
David Chang
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Justin Chang
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Céline Sciamma
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
awardswatch.com

‘Belfast’ tops Las Vegas Film Critics winners, Nicolas Cage takes Best Actor, Jessica Chastain is Best Actress

The Las Vegas Film Critics Society (LVFCS) has name Belfast the best film of 2021, also awarding Kenneth Branagh best original screenplay. West Side Story was top winner of the day, however, with five. The musical adaptation won director for Steven Spielberg, supporting actress for Ariana DeBose plus film editing, cinematography and art direction.
MOVIES
techraptor.net

Asmodee Gets Into Movies with Radar Films

For those not entirely in the know with board games, Asmodee is one of the largest publishers in the world. They have bought up and invested in multiple studios over the years and chances are you've seen or played at least one thing they had a hand in. What else could possibly happen with a publisher with this far of a reach? How about partnering with a studio for feature film adaptations?
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at L.A. Film Critics Association Awards 2021 (Full List)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the runner-up slot. LAFCA flipped the two in the category of best director, awarding “Power of the Dog” helmer Campion with Hamaguchi as the runner-up. With its best picture win, “Drive My Car” has become one of fourteen films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Ten Best Films of 2021

What a year. Once again, the conversation around cinema in 2021 seemed as dominated by how we watch movies as much as the quality of the films themselves. And yet as people argued about theater safety and streaming services, the actual filmmaking felt like it returned to form. Some of the best living filmmakers released new masterpieces while new voices joined them, giving us all hope for the next generation. Whether it's on a small or big screen, it's about the films themselves, movies that move us, transport us, and challenge us. And there were a LOT of those this year. Taking in all of the top ten lists of our film critics produced a master list of over 80 titles, whittled down to the list below based on a point system. There are great films just outside this top twenty, which truly proves how much there was to watch in 2021 (and, given how some of these films haven't been widely released yet, early 2022). We will publish our individual lists tomorrow from both our critics and our extended list of contributors, but these are the best films of 2021 as chosen by the regular critical staff of RogerEbert.com.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Japanese#The Catholic Church
papercitymag.com

The Best New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now — Christmas Films To Get You In The Spirit

Cheesy, funny, and heartwarming is exactly the kind of film I’m looking to watch during the holidays. A welcome break from the stress of shopping, decorating, and cooking, movies are a great way to unwind and cozy up with loved ones. Fitting this criteria for cheeriness, three new Netflix movies have debuted just in time for the holidays. I’ve also included one darker — but incredibly captivating — option that takes place during Thanksgiving.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Home Alone Movie is Now Streaming on Disney+

It's Christmas time and for many that means returning to classic films to get in the spirit of the season and for those that like to be a little more naughty than nice the Home Alone films are perhaps your cup of tea. Up until recently Disney+ was the streaming home for most of the movies in that mischievous Christmas franchise, with the 1990 original Home Alone dominating the service according to third-party reports, but now every movie in the series is now streaming on service for anyone eager to dive into every entry. How many Home Alones are there? More than you think.
TV & VIDEOS
openculture.com

60 Film Noir Movies Online

During the 1940s and 50s, Hollywood entered a “noir” period, producing riveting films based on hard-boiled fiction. These films were set in dark locations and shot in a black & white aesthetic that fit like a glove. Hardened men wore fedoras and forever smoked cigarettes. Women played the femme fatale role brilliantly. Love was the surest way to death. All of these elements figured into what Roger Ebert calls “the most American film genre” in his short Guide to Film Noir.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
goodhousekeeping.com

The 57 Best Movies of 2022 for Every Type of Film Fan

It's been hard to be a cinephile these past couple of years. In addition to everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended release schedules, disrupted film shoots and generally caused delay after delay. But movie studios must be optimistic for 2022, because the next year looks packed at the box office. Whether you're looking for romantic comedies, action movies, family films or superhero movies — lots and lots of superhero movies — there's something to look forward to on the horizon. The best movies of 2022 will add on to our favorite franchises, bring back beloved characters, translate the real lives of some amazing trailblazers on screen or show us all something totally new. So grab your tickets, get your popcorn and get ready for a night out out in theaters.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Moviefone

Movie Review: ‘Being the Ricardos’ Is Not Only Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s Best Film As A Director, But It Is Also One Of The Best Films Of The Year

Aaron Sorkin’s third directorial effort is truly his best, with remarkable Oscar-worthy performances from previous Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and J.K. Simmons. Currently, in theaters, before streaming on Amazon Prime December 21st, is the biopic ‘Being the Ricardos,’ which was written and directed by Oscar-winner Aaron...
MOVIES
PopMatters

The Best Film and Television of 2021

In the Year of the Pandemic II we attended many film festivals – remotely, of course. It’s not a bad way to get around in a crowd. We didn’t even have to create an avatar to send to the fests. In this no longer so new, new world, we just sat slouched and comfy on our couches and peered at the outside world through a pinhole. It’s a very nice pinhole, but it’s a pinhole, nonetheless. The thing is, you can see all the colors in the spectrum through a pinhole, and this tiny point of light easily pierces our brains forever locked in our dark, windowless skulls and pries them open just enough to fully illuminate our ever curious minds – if you let it.
MOVIES
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy