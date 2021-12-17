BWF World C'ships: HS Prannoy crashes out after defeat against Loh Kean Yew

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.

