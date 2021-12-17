ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome First Child Together, Actress Reportedly Gives Birth To Baby Boy

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn and John Mulaney are officially parents!. The new mama secretly gave birth to a little boy last month in Los Angeles. The loved-up couple welcomed their bundle of joy on November 24, one day before Thanksgiving, according to TMZ. The funnyman first revealed the duo was expecting...

okmagazine.com

