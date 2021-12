The 2021 MacBook Pro models feature SSDs that reach up to 7,400 MB/s read speeds, which is a new record for Apple’s Macs. The drives are even faster than the 5,500 MB/s custom SSD that powers the PlayStation 5. In turn, the PS5 is much faster than most consumer SSDs out there. The SSD speed plays a critical role in boosting the overall speed of a device, whether it’s a MacBook, the PS5, or a Windows PC with an ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD inside. But things are about to get even better thanks to the next generation of SSD technology. The first PCIe 5.0 SSD models have been teased well ahead of CES 2022, with Samsung and Adata detailing devices that can reach 13,000 MB/s speeds.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO