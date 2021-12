Grey’s Anatomy fans hoping that Jo and Link’s mom-and-pop operation wouldn’t blast them out of the friend zone had to have watched Thursday’s episode on the edge of their seats. In “Today Was a Fairytale,” he confessed to his bestie that he used to have a huge crush on her. Did he still? Did she reciprocate those feelings? Did we even find out? Read on, and all will be revealed. ‘WAITING TABLES IS HARD ENOUGH WITHOUT THE ADDED MORTIFICATION OF DRESSING LIKE A SHELLFISH’ | As the episode began, Jo lamented that Link wanted to spend his day off moping over...

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO