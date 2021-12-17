ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 hits 6500MHz

By Slobodan Simic
Fudzilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorsair has announced its latest Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits that will be available in 2x16GB capacity, running at 6,400MHz and 6,200MHz frequency. The Dominator Platinum RGB...

fudzilla.com

