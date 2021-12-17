Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 hits 6500MHz

Lexar, one of many leaders in flash reminiscence options for shoppers, reveals their next-gen Lexar ARES DDR5 reminiscence for desktops. Lexar’s ARES DDR5 ranges the sphere with their cutting-edge expertise, providing speeds beginning with their DDR5-4800 — a brand new reminiscence answer that’s 1.5x sooner in bandwidth than their earlier DDR4-3200 fashions. Showcasing a slim and smooth aluminum warmth spreader, you possibly can be certain that the Lexar ARES DDR5 reminiscence will stabilize your system and motherboard with sufficient reminiscence cooling. Geared toward PC lovers, premium avid gamers, and high-end content material creators searching for one of the best in efficiency, effectivity, and reminiscence capability.
Comments / 0