McClain FFA goes Christmas shopping for kids

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no better way to spread Christmas joy than to go...

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Salvation Army spreads holiday blessings to the community

It's hard not to cry when you watch struggling families arrive at the doorstep of the Salvation Army in Ridgecrest during the holidays. Lts. Chris and Gina Noble have been working hard alongside their many volunteers, organizing, itemizing and prioritizing the many donations of new toys, hoodies and pillows they have received to bless so many families for Christmas.
RIDGECREST, CA
forthoodsentinel.com

Christmas melody goes viral

WASHINGTON — What if Santa Claus didn’t have his sleigh to deliver toys to children? A Soldier explored the idea of Santa taking alternative transportation on Christmas Eve in an original song. In less than a week, the song became a viral hit. “Go, Santa, Go, beep, beep....
MUSIC
WINKNEWS.com

Shop with a Sheriff lets kids make their Christmas wishes come true

On Saturday, dozens of kids were able to check some things off of their Christmas lists with the help of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Rambosk is the Collier County Sheriff. “One of the most fun days that not only our children in need have, but our deputies have as well,” said Rambosk.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
eastidahonews.com

Shop with a Cop helps local kids and their families have better Christmas

IDAHO FALLS — Twenty-seven children and their families are having a better Christmas this year thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement. On Saturday, a large group of deputies, officers and troopers representing Bonneville County and its communities came together to participate in Shop with a Cop. The annual event was in person again this year, after being significantly scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WHIZ

Kids take part in Shop with a Cop

Local children got into the Christmas spirit through the Fraternal Order of Police’s Shop with a Cop program. This year around 40 kids were signed up for the program. Officers took them through Wal-Mart North helping them gather Christmas gifts. Last year the event was held in a drive-thru manner, so the kids didn’t get to do the shopping. Organizers said it was nice to see them back in the store.
KIDS
ocj.com

Northwestern FFA Participates in Operation Christmas Child

At the beginning of November, the Northwestern FFA Chapter began a community service project with Samaritan’s Purse. This group is a nationwide, non-denominational Christian, non-profit organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. As this project took place, the chapter welcomed donations from its members. By the collection date, November 19th, the chapter was able to collect and box a total of 84 boxes to donate to this charity. Thank you to everyone who contributed!
CHARITIES
Times Gazette

Free Christmas dinners

St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield will provide free Christmas dinners to anyone in the Greenfield School District in need of them on Christmas Day. The church has been doling out the holidays meals every Christmas since the early ‘90s, and church member Eric Zint, president of Greenfield’s Corner Health Mart Pharmacy, has helped provide the feasts for nearly all of those years.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

McClain FFA brings Santa Claus to town

Santa clause has come to town. On Dec. 16, the McClain FFA Chapter held its annual Childrens Christmas event. The chapter even had Santa stop by to see the elementary kids. The students were able to talk to Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. They also got to take a picture with him. Before this event the children were encouraged to bring in a donation so that the chapter was able to adopt children for the chapter’s children Christmas shopping event. The chapter officers and some other members helped run this event and made the day very enjoyable for everyone that attended. One of the elementary students is pictured with Santa.
POLITICS
Times Gazette

Why is Christmas on Dec. 25?

How do Christmas and the winter solstice intertwine?. Winter solstice has been celebrated since before Jesus was born and celebrated with it were many gods related to the sun. Romans celebrated winter solstice on Dec. 25. Winter solstice, is the shortest day of the year and marks the astronomical start...
FESTIVAL
villages-news.com

Kids, Cops and Christmas shopping trip big hit with children and deputies

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program was a big hit with children and deputies Saturday morning a Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The annual shopping spree pairs children with deputies. The children come from homes which may be struggling financially. Six-year...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

