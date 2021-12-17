McClain FFA goes Christmas shopping for kids

Santa clause has come to town. On Dec. 16, the McClain FFA Chapter held its annual Childrens Christmas event. The chapter even had Santa stop by to see the elementary kids. The students were able to talk to Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. They also got to take a picture with him. Before this event the children were encouraged to bring in a donation so that the chapter was able to adopt children for the chapter’s children Christmas shopping event. The chapter officers and some other members helped run this event and made the day very enjoyable for everyone that attended. One of the elementary students is pictured with Santa.

