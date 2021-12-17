Jimmy Smith Knows This Could Be His Swan Song

Downing: This is an interesting thought and something I hadn't previously considered. However, I'm not sure I see that as a natural fit. The benefit of Taysom Hill, particularly when the Saints had Drew Brees, is that he was a total change of pace. Hill gave the Saints a running threat that Brees didn't possess, and that allowed them to deploy some offensive packages that Brees couldn't run. It's a different situation with Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason the Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent and ultimately kept him on the roster is that he's a similar player to Jackson. The offense doesn't have to drastically change when Huntley enters the game. Players and media members even commented in training camp that Huntley looked like Jackson running the offense in practice.

