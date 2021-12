To find and book a physician click here. Anyone 16 and up can now receive a COVID booster at Novant Health, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its guidance on who should get one. All 16- and 17-year-olds are currently eligible to receive a Pfizer booster at least six months after the second dose in their initial Pfizer vaccine series, while booster-eligible adults have the option to choose which COVID booster they receive.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO