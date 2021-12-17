Greece ex-police chief pleads guilty after crashing SUV

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — The former police chief for the town of Greece who crashed his SUV pleaded guilty to charges Thursday and the district attorney said the department hampered the investigation into the crash.

Andrew Forsythe resigned as police chief after he crashed his town-issued vehicle into a guardrail in October and then kept driving for several miles. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and admitted he was intoxicated, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“I’m embarrassed, ashamed, and most importantly, disappointed in myself,” Forsythe said outside of court.

Forsythe was sentenced to a license suspension of 90 days and will pay $1,103 in fines, the newspaper reported. He must take an impaired driving course, participate in a victim impact panel and can be resentenced within a year if he does not comply with the terms of his conditional release.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the three officers who responded to the crash did not conduct a field sobriety test. Those officers have been suspended, the newspaper reported.

“We were called into this investigation two-and-a-half days after the crash. We had to play catchup and put together a case that was not investigated one iota by the Greece Police Department,” Doorley said outside of court. “Their actions that early morning hampered the investigation.”

A request for comment sent Friday to the Greece police department was not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for the Greece police department initially told local media Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer, hit the guardrail, then continued driving because his radio was not working.

Investigators determined Forsythe had consumed six alcoholic drinks in two hours before getting in his car. They reviewed surveillance footage, a 911 call from the crash and interviewed witnesses, the newspaper reported.

If approved by the town board, Rochester police deputy chief Michael Wood will take over as permanent police chief for Greece starting Jan. 10, the newspaper reported.