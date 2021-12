At Least 3 Capital Region Schools Close Over Possible Tik Tok Scare. School administrators throughout the Capital Region have spent the last few days sorting through details and evidence in regards to the national Tik Tok threat of school gun violence posted on the social media platform this week. After speaking with local law enforcement, many schools sent notes home to parents assuring them that their children are safe, but schools in the Capital Region seem to have differing views on what action to take. (GNA Spoke with a Saratoga County Deputy; Hear What He Has to Say Below)

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO