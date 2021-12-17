ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Times Daily
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Original 'Superman #1' comic auction exceeds $2 million

An original "Superman" comic has gone up for auction and is already fetching an incredibly high price among collectors bidding. The world’s original superhero became one of the first to appear in multiple comic books with the release of "Superman #1." Not to be confused with the character’s first appearance in Action Comics, this issue is perhaps even more historic among fans of the character as it features his origin story as Clark Kent. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the comic successfully introduces the world to three key characters who have stuck with him throughout the years, Ma and Pa Kent as well as Lois Lane.
COMICS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
i95 ROCK

There’s a Secret Underground Tunnel In New York State

When I was a kid I always wanted to stumble upon a discovery that would be historic. My friends and I would dig through neighbors' yards in search of buried treasure and eventually, I realized that would never happen, but the sheer idea of finding a secret hidden beneath the ground always captivated me.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Terence Winter on How ‘The Tender Bar’ Reminds All There’s ‘No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Terence Winter pays tribute to “The Tender Bar” (screenplay by William Monahan). William Monahan’s superb adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s wonderful coming-of-age memoir hit me right in the throat. Like J.R., the protagonist of the film, I lost my own father when I was 7 years old, not to a divorce, but to cancer. Also like that young man, I spent the rest of my youth cobbling together a small army of father figures who raised me to be the man, and ultimately, the writer I became. There was my brother Tom, 10 years my senior, a New...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman#Auction#Newsstands#Ap#Digital Subscription
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Bucks County Biscotti Company Offering Sweet, Seasonal Treats In Unlikely Spot

HILLTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up a sweet treat in an unlikely spot. Bucks County Biscotti Company is a huge hit in Hilltown and beyond. It started as a weekend project and has become a must-have item across the country. In Bucks County, there are plenty of farm stands, but none sweeter for Christmas than this one on the side of West Creamery Road in Hilltown. This is the Bucks County Biscotti Company and in their honor stand and online, they offer 10 different flavors of biscotti from the traditional to the seasonal, each cookie complete with their signature texture. They’re made by Karen and Craig, who live and bake right behind the stand, and it all started when Karen was pregnant with their son Riley, who’s now all grown up and helping to run the company. This season, the whole family is working hard to pump out thousands of these twice-baked cookies, but every day feels like Christmas for them when you choose to take a bite. Watch the video above for more on the Bucks County Biscotti Company.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Journalism
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rises To $328M+, 2nd Highest 5-Day Ever; ‘The King’s Man’ Delivers $800K Previews

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $31.4 million on Tuesday, off 15% from Monday’s $37.1M at 4,336 locations. All in, Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $328.7 million at the domestic box office through five days, the second-best five-day gross of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($427M) and the highest December five-day gross of all time beating Star Wars: Force Awakens ($325.4M). Global for No Way Home, as Deadline’s Nancy Tartaglione reports, is closing in on the highest-grossing total of the pandemic, which for now is No Time to Die‘s $774M. The latest Spider-Man crossed $700M worldwide Tuesday with a cume that now...
MOVIES
Action News Jax

Superman #1 comic sells for $2.6M at auction

NEW YORK — Talk about a sky-high price. According to The Associated Press, a Superman #1 comic – originally priced at 10 cents when it hit newsstands in 1939 – sold at an auction Thursday for a whopping $2.6 million. Online auction company ComicConnect.com said the buyer, much like Superman himself, would like to keep his identity a secret, the AP reported.
COMICS
WOKV

Superman #1 comic sells for $2.6M at auction

NEW YORK — Talk about a sky-high price. According to The Associated Press, a Superman #1 comic – originally priced at 10 cents when it hit newsstands in 1939 – sold at an auction Thursday for a whopping $2.6 million. Online auction company ComicConnect.com said the buyer, much like Superman himself, would like to keep his identity a secret, the AP reported.
COMICS
WSB Radio

Superman #1 comic sells for $2.6M at auction

NEW YORK — Talk about a sky-high price. According to The Associated Press, a Superman #1 comic – originally priced at 10 cents when it hit newsstands in 1939 – sold at an auction Thursday for a whopping $2.6 million. Online auction company ComicConnect.com said the buyer, much like Superman himself, would like to keep his identity a secret, the AP reported.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy