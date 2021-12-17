ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scientists turn to old whaling logs for signs of climate change

By Hannah Chanatry
WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are turning to 19th-century whaling logs in...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

The Man Who Predicted Climate Change

Late in 1966, in the sprawling computer lab of the Washington, D.C., office building that housed the United States Weather Bureau, Syukuro Manabe was waiting for a print job to finish. At stake was the fate of the planet. Manabe, who was thirty-five, had come to the U.S. from Japan almost a decade earlier. He managed a team of computer programmers, tasked with building a mathematical simulation of the planet’s atmosphere. It had taken years to perfect, and cost millions of dollars. Now the simulation was complete.
ENVIRONMENT
Durango Herald

Can you see climate change? Mapping tools turn millions of data points into visual representations

Scientists collect a lot of climate change data. With satellites, planes, field instruments and other technology, they monitor rising temperatures, changing snowpack and shifting precipitation patterns. While the warming trends are clear, the data is less so. Scientists must navigate and digest thousands of numbers locked away in long, scrolling...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whaling#New England#Wbur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
WBUR

A growing number of people report anxiety about climate change

Health professionals say people are facing an increase of mental health issues including anxiety, fear and anger as the climate crisis continues. They are developing tools to help. Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports. This story is part of a collaboration between The Allegheny Front and Environmental Health News...
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

Understanding the full impact of climate change

Although most scientists believe the attribution of tornadoes to climate change is very complex and cannot be definitive, readers are being left with an inadequate impression of the full impact of climate change and with doubt about the true costs. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
ENVIRONMENT
njitvector.com

The World Meets for Climate Change

A significant conference for our planet, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. At COP26, the twenty-sixth iteration of the conference, big carbon emitters like the United States, China and India agreed with more than 200 countries on tackling climate change. According to The Guardian, scientists “estimate that emissions must be reduced to net-zero by 2050 if the world is to have a good chance of remaining within the 1.5C threshold.” The 1.5C threshold is the preferred temperature rise, described as a “must-have” to prevent sudden catastrophic consequences in the world. According to The Guardian, “1.5C would still result in rising sea levels, bleaching of coral reefs, increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, fierce storms, but these would be far less than the extremes associated with a rise of 2C.” After weeks of discussion, agreements regarding deforestation, methane use reduction, carbon use, and the U.S.-China agreement became somewhat real.
ENVIRONMENT
KXL

Is climate change responsible for tornados?

Is “climate change” responsible for the awful tornados that tore through Kentucky like Biden claims? For more information, Lars speaks with Steve Milloy, a Former Member of Trump’s EPA Transition Team and Founder of JunkScience.com.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How the climate crisis is forcing polar bears into deadly encounters with humans

The climate crisis is not only taking a devastating toll on humanity with a carousel of increasingly extreme events, but on the planet’s biodiversity as a whole.Among those facing immediate peril are polar bears. As Arctic dwellers, they are in a region that is heating at four times the rate of the rest of the world, as reported by NASA scientist Peter Jacobs.Rising ocean temperatures are melting sea ice and reducing their hunting grounds. Somewhere between 21,000-30,000 polar bears are now left in the wild, but estimating whether there is a decline in adult population numbers is tricky due...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy