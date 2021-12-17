Viral TikTok threats prompt schools to cancel classes

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A message in a Delaware County middle school bathroom is a warning that now multiple school districts in the Philadelphia region are paying very close attention to. The message in the bathroom said that there could be a shooting at Haverford Middle School on Friday, and now authorities are warning of a dangerous challenge on TikTok to threaten schools. The social media posts threaten shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts. While officials believe there’s currently no local credible threat, they have to be cautious. It’s not a call to panic. Officials say it’s not something to play with. A TikTok...

