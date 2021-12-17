ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok threats prompt schools to cancel classes

WBUR
 7 days ago

Schools across the country are on...

www.wbur.org

CBS Philly

Threat Found On Haverford Middle School Bathroom Wall Prompts Warning About Dangerous TikTok Challenge

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A message in a Delaware County middle school bathroom is a warning that now multiple school districts in the Philadelphia region are paying very close attention to. The message in the bathroom said that there could be a shooting at Haverford Middle School on Friday, and now authorities are warning of a dangerous challenge on TikTok to threaten schools. The social media posts threaten shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts. While officials believe there’s currently no local credible threat, they have to be cautious. It’s not a call to panic. Officials say it’s not something to play with. A TikTok...
HAVERFORD, PA
westernmassnews.com

Social media threat prompts after-school activity cancellations at Springfield International Charter School

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield school has canceled or postponed several activities for Friday and Saturday following a social media threat. Justin Baker, interim director of the Springfield International Charter School, said in a letter to families that parents and students brought the threat to the attention of school officials and that investigators have identified the person who took ownership of the threat.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Butler Eagle

SV student arrested in social media threat case

CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
digg.com

TikTok Hoax Makes Schools Across The Country Cancel Classes

Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota and Missouri said they would cancel classes on Friday over threats which authorities say aren't credible. A TikTok hoax is hinting towards to the possibility of violence (shootings or bombings) in American classrooms on December 17, but it's unclear how wide this has circulated. Multiple law enforcement agencies all over the country say these threats aren't credible.
WJON

TikTok School Threats Prompt Response from Central MN Schools

Social media rumors are prompting schools, law enforcement offices and even the Minnesota Department of Safety to speak out. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday, December 17th at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else.
MINNESOTA STATE

