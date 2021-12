Malik Davis wasn’t wrong when he said that he had a journey at Florida like no other in the orange and blue. The senior running back started his career in Gainesville tearing up the opponents that he and his team faced. As a freshman he had five straight games of 90+ yards before a devastating injury that really saw him lose more than two and a half years of his career and maybe keep him from ever getting back to that same player. But he has no regrets and knows that he has grown in his career in so many ways.

