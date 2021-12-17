Isaiah Thomas to sign with Lakers, marking a triumphant NBA comeback

In a glut of relatively gloomy recent NBA news, here’s something that’ll brighten the mood: Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA! The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Thomas plans to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day contract. The veteran guard scored 42 points and dished out eight assists in his NBA G League debut for the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday night.

Thomas, a two-time all-star, has a well-documented career. He went to the Sacramento Kings with the last pick in the 2011 NBA draft where he carved out a solid role before making his way to Phoenix after three and a half seasons. His Suns tenure lasted a brief 46 games before the Celtics came calling for his services.

Boston is where IT became a household name. He made two all-star appearances in both of his full seasons with the team, averaging 28.9 points in his final year and finishing fifth in MVP voting. Thomas was traded to the Cavaliers the following season but a hip injury derailed his time in Cleveland and ultimately began the downward spiral of his career.

Thomas has since played for the Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards and Pelicans but has only combined to play in 85 total games. His most recent NBA stop was a three-game stint with the New Orleans Pelicans a season ago on a 10-day contract.

While Thomas has been through it all, he’s never given up. He turned down overseas opportunities, dominated the Drew League, and most recently served up the NBA G League in hopes for another shot at the NBA. Now, Thomas is back in the league as he started, as a true underdog.

He’ll have a chance at re-establishing himself with a Lakers team (+900 to win the NBA championship) that could use all the help they can get.