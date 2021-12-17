ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role

By COLLEEN LONG
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBkHZ_0dPnNp0G00
Capitol Breach Sentencing FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump swarm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO” after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions. Gracyn Courtright sobbed as she told Judge Christopher Cooper that “if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A college student who posted online that “Infamy is just as good as fame" after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that “if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6.”

She was among the throng of pro-Trump rioters who descended on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory last year. She posted photos of herself online — like scores of other rioters — reveling in the moment. “Can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here!” she wrote, and inside the Senate chamber, she was photographed holding a “Members only” sign.

“I will never be the same girl again,” the University of Kentucky student said through tears. “This has changed me completely.”

After the riot, she dug in on social media when she was criticized for her actions, before eventually deleting her accounts. Courtright is among the youngest of those publicly charged in the Capitol riot so far, out of more than 700 criminal cases.

Courtright asked the judge that she be allowed to finish her final semester of college, but said that the internet images of her that day, even though her accounts are deleted, will haunt her forever. People won't see the hardworking student who was on the dean's list, she said.

“They will only see the girl who trespassed and took pictures to prove they were there. And posted pictures thinking she was just so cool," Courtright said.

Courtright’s sentencing was delayed briefly because a nurse had to determine she was OK to proceed, and she gave her statement sitting down.

Her attorney on Friday argued she had no idea what she was doing and that she wasn't a political activist — she didn't even vote in the election she was there to protest. The judge seized on that during his remarks.

“That is your choice obviously, but in my view — if any citizen wants to participate in our democracy, casting a vote is the price of admission," he said. “Because when you do that, you have to study the issues and the candidates, learn what their policies are, figure out how those policies are affecting your community.”

Participating in a democracy isn’t like going to a University of Kentucky game and “rooting for a team just because of the color of their jerseys,” the judge said. “It’s certainly not resorting to violence when your team doesn’t win the game,” he told Courtright.

Cooper also noted that Courtright made it to the floor of the U.S. Senate at about the exact time that Ashli Babbitt, on the House, side was shot dead.

“Do you know how many people died on Jan. 6, 5. Including Ms. Babbit?” he asked. “Five.”

“Do you know how many Capitol police officers committed suicide after Jan. 6, harmed from the trauma of that day? Four,“ the judge added. "So was it cool to have been there?”

“No," she answered emphatically.

Still, the judge said the recommended six months in prison was too high and sentenced her instead to 30 days, one year of supervised release, and 60 hours of community service.

He said he hoped she could pull her life together and that she “should not be judged by the worst mistake you have made in your life.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
expressnews.com

Ex-Houston cop gets 45 days in jail for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A veteran Houston police officer on Friday was sentenced to 45 days in jail for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “Your role was very minor on that day,” D.C. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said as he sentenced Tam Dinh Pham, who served for 18 years as a Houston Police Department patrol officer. “On the other hand, without people like you, the collective force of the mob would not have been the same.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#College Student#Riot#Protest#Ap#District Court#Senate#University Of Kentucky
wogx.com

Largo man apologizes for role in Capitol riot, hopes for leniency

LARGO, Fla. - Judgment day is coming for Robert Palmer, the Largo man federal prosecutors say was caught on video spraying Capitol police with a fire extinguisher January 6 and then throwing the canister at them. Palmer was arrested for his involvement in the deadly Capitol riot. Afterward, on a...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mining Gazette

Sorvisto sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol riot misdemeanor

HOUGHTON — On Wednesday morning, Hancock resident Jeremy Sorvisto appeared in federal court to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The 37-year-old received 30 days incarceration and $500 in restitution at sentencing, which was carried out via remote hook-up. During a Sep. 3...
HANCOCK, MI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy