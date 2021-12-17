The 2 Goofs Podcast: EP11 Life After Disneyland

“I want to live the best life I possibly can…”. Beyond the Mouse has been looking forward to bringing you this interview for a long time. Saul Blinkoff has worked in multiple roles throughout the Disney company. He was involved in the College Program at Disney’s MGM Studios. He worked as an animator during the Disney Renaissance on films like Mulan and Pocahontas. He then moved onto the director’s chair bringing us such films as "Kronk’s New Groove." In addition to his work with Disney, Netflix and DreamWorks, Saul has his own podcast "Life of Awesome." He was so generous with his time, and we were able to discuss a lot of his career with him. He is one of the best storytellers we’ve had the chance to speak with on this podcast. Be sure to check out his podcast as soon as the interview is over!

