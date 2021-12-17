ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2 Goofs Podcast: EP11 Life After Disneyland

Cover picture for the articleIIn episode 11 of The 2 Goofs Podcast, Jeff and Adam close the book on their time at Disneyland. Join your goofy hosts as they share wild stories of their final days in costume and what it’s...

nprillinois.org

Animator, director, producer and 'Life of Awesome' podcaster, Saul Blinkoff, brings inspiration to Disney fans on Beyond the Mouse

“I want to live the best life I possibly can…”. Beyond the Mouse has been looking forward to bringing you this interview for a long time. Saul Blinkoff has worked in multiple roles throughout the Disney company. He was involved in the College Program at Disney’s MGM Studios. He worked as an animator during the Disney Renaissance on films like Mulan and Pocahontas. He then moved onto the director’s chair bringing us such films as "Kronk’s New Groove." In addition to his work with Disney, Netflix and DreamWorks, Saul has his own podcast "Life of Awesome." He was so generous with his time, and we were able to discuss a lot of his career with him. He is one of the best storytellers we’ve had the chance to speak with on this podcast. Be sure to check out his podcast as soon as the interview is over!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fans Not Happy After Disneyland Cancels Oga’s Cantina Reservations Without Notice

Anyone who has taken a vacation to Disneyland knows that it can be a challenge to make the most of your time and money. With so many amazing attractions to enjoy, and so many other guests who want to enjoy them too, guests often plan their trips months in advance. So, when some of the park guests’ upcoming reservations for the popular Oga’s Cantina were canceled without notice, they shared their surprise and displeasure on social media.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: “it’s a small world” Holiday Is Open After Recent Flooding in Disneyland

The annual holiday overlay for “it’s a small world” is a time-honored tradition that, alongside Haunted Mansion Holiday, helps ring in the holidays at Disneyland!. Every year, we eagerly await this overlay but not too long ago, the attraction flooded, closing the ride! However, we’ve got some good news recently.
TRAVEL
theretronetwork.com

Thrift Store Horde EP7: Dec 2021 Finds

In Episode 7 of Thrift Store Horde, Jason, Kevin, and Adam reveal their Dec 2021 Finds that they’ve recently found at their local thrift stores. In the 4 rounds of reveals, you’ll see some VHS/DVDs, vinyl, books, and cassettes plus a couple holiday items. Join the Thrift Store...
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES

